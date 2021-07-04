Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner

The man suspected for stabbing a woman Friday night in Ostende remains in prison, the judge handling the investigation has ruled.

The incident took place close to the woman’s home by the Cardijnplein. The woman was initially seriously injured but later succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect who is probably the victims ex-partner, has admitted he carried out the stabbing according to the prosecution.

The judge extended his detention and he is now suspected for attempted murder.

The Brussels Times