   
Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner
Sunday, 04 July, 2021
Britain set to make facemasks optional by 19...
Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region...
Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of...
Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end...
25% more new start-ups in first half of...
    Sunday, 04 July 2021
    Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner

    Sunday, 04 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The man suspected for stabbing a woman Friday night in Ostende remains in prison, the judge handling the investigation has ruled.

    The incident took place close to the woman’s home by the Cardijnplein. The woman was initially seriously injured but later succumbed to her injuries.

    The suspect who is probably the victims ex-partner, has admitted he carried out the stabbing according to the prosecution.

    The judge extended his detention and he is now suspected for attempted murder.

