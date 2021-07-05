   
Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 July, 2021
Latest News:
Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend...
Brussels launches ‘vaccine bus’ to get population vaccinated...
Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake...
‘Separate Islam hours’ in Brussels public open-air pool...
Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 July 2021
    Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend
    Brussels launches ‘vaccine bus’ to get population vaccinated
    Belgium at heart of EU’s battle against fake news and disinformation
    ‘Separate Islam hours’ in Brussels public open-air pool cause online controversy
    Cyprus and parts of Spain turn red again on European travel map
    SNCB urged to consider rise in teleworking in new pricing policy
    Belgium in Brief: Assume The Worst?
    Man shot in Schaerbeek, suspect arrested
    Belgium can demand extra Covid test from travellers from Portugal, says Reynders
    ‘Young people hungry for nightlife’: epidemiologist calls for reopening of club scene
    VisitWallonia vouchers gone in 18 minutes despite site bug
    Jürgen Conings: ‘Serious errors’ made by military secret service, report finds
    Delta variant of coronavirus now dominant in Belgium
    Report: New cancer drugs are expensive and often ineffective
    Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, increasing the gap with Lewis Hamilton
    England set to make facemasks optional by 19 July
    Close to 120 incidents in the Hainaut region due to heavy rains
    Man in Ostende detained for attempted murder of ex-partner
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    25% more new start-ups in first half of 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Holiday Traffic: Long queues expected this weekend

    Monday, 05 July 2021

    Credit: © EU

    Anyone looking to drive in the south of Belgium ( and beyond) this weekend will potentially be in for a long wait due to traffic caused by school holidays, the start of the construction holidays and the end of the European Championship.

    Here’s what to expect, thanks to a warning by mobility organisation Touring on Monday.

    In Belgium, the construction holidays start this weekend in most regions, meaning:

    On Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, there is a risk of traffic jams on the E40 towards the coast, the E411 towards the Ardennes, the E19 and the E17 towards Paris (orange). Traffic will be very heavy on Friday on the Brussels ring road and around Liege and Antwerp.

    In France, the school holidays start this weekend, meaning:

    Traffic will be challenging with queues on Friday in the Ile-de-France and very heavy traffic (“red”) with slowdowns elsewhere in the country. Saturday is a red day all over France heading south, which means a lot of traffic jams.

    Major problems are expected on the routes between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM:

    • Paris – Bordeaux – Spain,
    • Limoges – Toulouse,
    • Paris – Clermont-Ferrand – Spain and Lyon – Orange – Spain,

    By Sunday, the traffic flow will return to normal.

    These traffic jams stretch into other countries: 

    In Germany and Austria, the first long queues of the summer are expected on Saturday, with heavy traffic with some slowdowns on Friday afternoon and evening (orange) in the departure direction. On Sunday, the traffic will be fluid (green).

    In Switzerland, Touring expects heavy traffic with some delays before the Gotthard tunnel in the southbound direction on Saturday (orange).

    In Italy and Spain, Touring forecasts fairly heavy traffic with some traffic jams (orange).

    The Brussels Times