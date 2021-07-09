   
Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 July, 2021
Latest News:
Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create...
Infected Belgians returning from Spain shouldn’t go home,...
Vlaams Belang votes against EU resolution opposing Hungary’s...
Belgian-led Alzheimer’s research attracts €60 million funding...
‘Ten times better’: Pfizer seeks approval for coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 July 2021
    Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates
    Infected Belgians returning from Spain shouldn’t go home, but to camp, says expert
    Vlaams Belang votes against EU resolution opposing Hungary’s anti-LGBTIQ+ law
    Belgian-led Alzheimer’s research attracts €60 million funding
    ‘Ten times better’: Pfizer seeks approval for coronavirus vaccine booster dose
    In Photos: Belgium bikes through the ages
    80% of adults partly vaccinated as average coronavirus infections rise
    Suspect (41) to face a jury for the murder of Julie Van Espen
    The Recap: The Belgian Ambassador’s Wife
    Dutch government considers new restrictions as infections rise
    Brussels Airport departure hall cleared for 2 hours due to suspicious package
    Portugal and most of Spain colour red on European coronavirus map
    More accessible, more seats: STIB’s newest metro hits the tracks
    Faith in independence of courts and juries increased in Belgium
    Flanders sends out last vaccination invitations today
    Bird in engine forced Belgian flight to turn back after take-off
    Remark by Slovenian minister on shooting in Amsterdam upsets The Netherlands
    Building works: Price estimates are a day-to-day thing now
    Alpha to Lambda: The variants explained
    Pets of owners with Covid-19 can get infected too, research shows
    View more
    Share article:

    Police: Promotion test results were inflated to create more candidates

    Friday, 09 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    The federal police artificially inflated the scores of candidates for the post of chief commissioner, in order to provide enough candidates for vacancies, VTM News has revealed.

    The post is the third of four grades in the officer class of the police, and does not correspond exactly to a British or American rank – perhaps somewhere around the rank of chief inspector or superintendent in the UK.

    The job is obtained by a serving police officer by passing an exam with the required margin. But according to the investigation, had the figures not been manipulated, most of the candidates would have been successful.

    Exams are organised every two years, and are open to commissioners with seven years service. The process consists of an exam on law and procedure, a personality test and finally an appearance before a selection panel.

    The knowledge test has a passing score of 60%, which was only achieved by 30% of candidates in the last test. In Flanders alone, 54 new officers of this rank will be required in the coming two years to make up for natural departures.

    To make up the deficiency, the examiners decided to apply a coefficient across the board of 1.35. As a result, the number of successful candidates went from fewer than 30 to 96.

    The police authorities deny that meddling with test results is a sign of a problem.

    “I don’t think the level is too low,” a spokesperson said. ‘It’s about commissioners who have already had many years of service and who still receive training before they become effective chief commissioners.”

    Some candidates really don’t deserve to pass,” one zone chief told VTM.

    People have passed with whom you can’t even have a proper conversation. Due to the relaxation, they end up in the highest ranks, while they are not suitable for that. I’m genuinely concerned about the future of our police.”

    Federal home affairs minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) has ordered an enquiry into selection procedures.