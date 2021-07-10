   
Covid-19: Daily increase in new cases now over 80%
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
    50% of the population is now fully vaccinated. © Belga

    The average daily number of new cases of Covid-19 went up in the past seven days to 82%, continuing the precipitous rise of the last few days.

    Meanwhile the vaccinations carried out today will take the number of people fully vaccinated to more than 50% of the adult population of Belgium

    Between 30 June and 6 July, an average of 697 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, an 82% increase from the average of the previous week.

    The daily average of testing over the past week increased by 34% since last week (an average of 63,308.1 tests were carried out), whilst the positivity rate has slightly increased to 1.3%.

    The number of tests being taken has increased over the last week as a result of people travelling during the holidays. At first it appeared that the rise in new cases was a result of the increased testing, but that relationship can no longer be seen. New cases are rising at a far higher rate.

    As of Friday, 80.5% of the adult population in Belgium had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine. This figure equates to just over 7.5 million people.

    Of these, almost 4.6 million people (49.8% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,093,700 cases of coronavirus infection have been diagnosed in Belgium.

    During the past week, an average of 2.7 people died per day from the virus (down by 30% from the previous week), bringing the total to 25,198 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Belgium, and continuing a period of constant decline.

    Between 3 and 9 July, there was an average of 17.6 new hospital admissions per day due to the coronavirus, a 10% decrease compared to the previous reference period.

    On Friday, a total of 240 people were in hospital as a result of the coronavirus (ten fewer than on Thursday) of whom 93 (-2) people were being treated in intensive care, and 66 people (-4) were on a ventilator.

    The incidence, which indicates the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, has dropped by 11% since the last 14-day period but has increased since June, as it now sits at 65.8.

    The reproduction rate of the coronavirus fell slightly from 1.09 to 1.06. When this figure is higher than 1, it means the pandemic is gathering pace in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times