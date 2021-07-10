   
Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice cream
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airport reports delays following temporary baggage-handling issue...
Coronavirus: High-level panel urges more investments to prepare...
‘Trimmed Cat’ exhibition comes to Flanders...
Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice...
Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 10 July 2021
    Brussels Airport reports delays following temporary baggage-handling issue
    Coronavirus: High-level panel urges more investments to prepare the world for future pandemics
    ‘Trimmed Cat’ exhibition comes to Flanders
    Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice cream
    Holiday Travel: VAB issues traffic-jam alert for France and other destinations
    Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra survivor Esther Bejarano dies in Austria
    Expert: PFOS-polluted soil could be a problem for centuries
    Tax service investigating professional football sector
    ‘The weakest link is broken:’ Pig farmers plead for help
    Warning of possible cardiac side-effects of two vaccines
    Hotline 1722 activated following thunderstorm warning
    Flanders aims for more bee-friendly roadside mowing
    Cycling study: most Belgians still using conventional bike rather than electric
    Flanders to invest €120 million in research infrastructure
    Increase in cargo at Port of Antwerp despite Brexit, Covid-19
    Cardinal calls for ‘humanity’ in case of hunger strikers
    Covid-19: Daily increase in new cases now over 80%
    At least 20 young people flew from Spain to Belgium, despite positive Covid test
    Portugal imposes extra rules: certificate of negative test needed to enter restaurant
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice cream

    Saturday, 10 July 2021

    © Belga
    © Belga

    Carrefour has withdrawn two batches of its vanilla ice cream from circulation due to their excessively high ethylene oxide content.

    The decision was taken in collaboration with the federal food safety agency, AFSCA. It affects the 1-litre Carrefour Vanilla ice cream, batch numbers PL1103 and PL1104, expiry date 30/04/2023.

    Anyone who has already bought the product has been asked not to consume it, but to take it back to the store to be reimbursed.

    Further information is available from Carrefour Belgique’s Customer Service at 0800/9.10.11.

    The Brussels Times