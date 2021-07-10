Carrefour recalls two batches of its vanilla ice cream

Carrefour has withdrawn two batches of its vanilla ice cream from circulation due to their excessively high ethylene oxide content.

The decision was taken in collaboration with the federal food safety agency, AFSCA. It affects the 1-litre Carrefour Vanilla ice cream, batch numbers PL1103 and PL1104, expiry date 30/04/2023.

Anyone who has already bought the product has been asked not to consume it, but to take it back to the store to be reimbursed.

Further information is available from Carrefour Belgique’s Customer Service at 0800/9.10.11.

The Brussels Times