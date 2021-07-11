Fire service conducts 30 operations in Jodoigne and Wavre due to Saturday’s storm

The Fire and Emergency Service carried out about 30 operations on Saturday due to damage caused by the stormy weather, mostly in Jordoigne and Wavre, according to the Walloon Brabant Emergency Zone.

Mudslides as well as flooded cellars and roads kept the first responders busy throughout the afternoon and up to the middle of the evening.

Slight flooding also occurred along some waterways, the zone’s dispatching service reported.

The rest of the province was spared.

The Brussels Times