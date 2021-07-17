Weather Report: Rains ease, roads remain closed...

While the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has forecast better weather for Belgium this weekend, the country struggles to get back to normal after the severe weather of recent days.

Here’s the situation across the country, according to the Belga News Agency.

Roads continue to be closed across the country, including the hard-hit Walloon provinces of Liège and Namur.

According to the latest road report from the federal police published at 9:15 AM, several sections of Wallonia’s roads were still inaccessible on Saturday morning.

The main roads still closed to traffic include:

Part of the E25 between Embourg and the Avroy-Laveu exit,

The N30 between Aywaille and Harzé, the N833 near Hotton (in both directions),

The whole of Wavre town centre between Place Bosch and the Fin Bec crossroads (the junction between the national roads 4, 239 and 268.)

As of 9:00 AM on Saturday, only the Mehaigne, the Meuse, the Ourthe and the Lower Lesse remained on flood alert in Wallonia. Despite the warning, water levels of rivers and streams in Wallonia were falling on Saturday morning, according to the latest updates.

Related News

Geetbets and Rotselaer, both in Flemish Brabant, also must deal with large quantities of water impacting any return to normal.

“The water has completely receded from the centre of Tienen,” said mayor Katrien Partyka. “The worst seems to be behind us, but there will be a lot of work to pump water out of cellars and houses.” On Friday, the local fire brigade received help from their colleagues in Zaventem and the Westhoek.

Several streets are also still flooded in Geetbets, and “the access roads to Sint-Truiden, Zoutleeuw and Glabbeek are still closed due to the flooding,” explained Mayor Jo Roggen.

The situation is quite similar in Rotselaer, where houses near the E314 are threatened by the floods.

“We hear that the water level is falling upstream,” says Mayor Dirk Claes. If the water level continues to drop, the town should be back on its streets by this evening.

Most of the areas in Flanders affected by flooding have been able to return to normality.

The Brussels Times