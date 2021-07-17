Man arrested for threatening server with a knife...

A man was arrested in Liège on Friday for threatening a server with a knife in a kebab shop, according to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the eastern city.

The incident occurred in the Guillemins neighbourhood.

The man, born in 1997, reportedly went to the restaurant and asked the waiter for free food. When the server said he needed to ask his boss for permission, the suspect whipped out a knife and threatened him.

The suspect, who has a police record, was arrested following the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

The Brussels Times

