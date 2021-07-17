   
Man arrested for threatening server with a knife
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 17 July, 2021
Latest News:
Rain damage: Thousands are helping; here’s how you...
Man arrested for threatening server with a knife...
Rumours circulate of new Stromae album in 2021...
Weather Report: Rains ease, roads remain closed...
1,467 may start medicine and dentistry studies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 17 July 2021
    Rain damage: Thousands are helping; here’s how you can too
    Man arrested for threatening server with a knife
    Rumours circulate of new Stromae album in 2021
    Weather Report: Rains ease, roads remain closed
    1,467 may start medicine and dentistry studies
    IS mothers and children arrive in Belgium from Syria
    Covid-19: Epidemic gets the upper hand as infections rise
    ‘Passed through the eye of the needle’: worst is over in Maaseik, says mayor
    Three men break through wall to rescue elderly woman from flooding home
    European Parliament and Commission divided on whether Frontex can be trusted
    France’s minister of justice charged with suspected conflict of interest
    Several initiatives launched to provide help to victims of flooding
    Belgium declares 20 July a ‘national day of mourning’
    Hungary makes vaccination compulsory for health care workers
    Brussels Staycation: for the travel-wary, plenty of options at home
    Further risk of flooding: Dyke breach in Limburg and across Dutch border
    Child trafficking action: 92 underage victims identified and 33 smugglers arrested
    MEPs issue harsh report on border agency Frontex
    Head of military intelligence dismissed over Conings affair
    End of a long road: Parliament approves Belgian pandemic law
    View more
    Share article:

    Man arrested for threatening server with a knife

    Saturday, 17 July 2021

    Credit: AleGranholm

    A man was arrested in Liège on Friday for threatening a server with a knife in a kebab shop, according to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in the eastern city.

    The incident occurred in the Guillemins neighbourhood.

    The man, born in 1997, reportedly went to the restaurant and asked the waiter for free food. When the server said he needed to ask his boss for permission, the suspect whipped out a knife and threatened him.

    The suspect, who has a police record, was arrested following the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

    The Brussels Times