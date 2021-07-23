   
Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 July, 2021
Latest News:
Explained: when does the validity of a PCR...
Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate...
Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but...
Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about...
Belgium stops holding coronavirus press conferences, for now...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 July 2021
    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
    Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate experts
    Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but hunger strikers
    Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections
    Belgium stops holding coronavirus press conferences, for now
    Historic artifacts from Eastern European Jewish communities seized in New York
    Belgium in Brief: On The Steps Of The Palace
    Research: Leuven team discover key step in Alzheimer’s process
    Heat waves and water-related hazards most dominant disasters in the past 50 years
    5 facts about the Olympics
    ‘Our heart bleeds’: Pukkelpop cancels this year’s festival after all
    Wallonia calls for vigilance this weekend ahead of rainy forecast
    If Pukkelpop can’t meet the conditions, it can’t take place, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    Royal Palace in Brussels opens to the public again
    Belgian Triathlete tests positive for Covid-19, will miss part of Tokyo Olympics
    From illegal parking to ‘Skieve Parck’: Brussels transforms slopes of Justice Palace
    Another victim of heavy rainfall: Belgium’s wine growers
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions on the increase
    The Recap: Residency Permits, Rapid Tests & Red Again
    View more
    Share article:

    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    As the Consultative Committee decided to shorten the validity of a negative test result in August, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht explained the latest rules at a press conference on Friday.

    Two options were provided for events starting on 13 August. The first is that a number of safety regulations – such as keeping the social distance, bubbles, wearing masks – continue to be observed.

    “The second is making use of the Covid Safe Ticket,” said Van Gucht, which proves that someone has been vaccinated, tested or has recovered. “This will come into effect from 13 August, and this for outdoor events with more than 1.500 participants.”

    “From 2 August, a PCR test will no longer be valid for three days, but for only two. A rapid antigen test will no longer be valid for two days, but for one day,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    The reason for that shorter validity period is that a test result is always a “snapshot,” according to Van Gucht. “People who initially test negative can sometimes still become infectious in the days afterwards.”

    “The validity period of a negative test only starts the day after the sample was taken,” Van Gucht said.

    “For example, if you have a PCR test taken on Monday, and the result is negative, the Covid Safe Ticket will remain valid until Wednesday midnight,” he added. “However, always keep in mind that the result may take a day to come in.”

    In case of a rapid antigen test taken on Monday, the ticket will remain valid until Tuesday midnight, according to Van Gucht.

    “Please note that, especially in the case of a rapid antigen test, there is still a chance that you will become infectious the next day,” he said. “If possible, the PCR test is therefore still the best option.”

    On top of that, some caution is still in order, even if you have a negative test, Van Gucht stressed.

    Access control for events has to be very strict, he stressed. “The Covid Safe Ticket is personal and identity verification is required. Organisers are asked to check the Ticket once a day.”