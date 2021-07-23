   
1 in 4 bicycle accidents in Ghent caused by tram rails
Friday, 23 July, 2021
    1 in 4 bicycle accidents in Ghent caused by tram rails

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    © Belga

    Figures from Ghent University Hospital reveal that 149 out of the 500 people treated at the hospital last year because of a bicycle accident, was due to cyclists getting stuck or slipping when crossing a tram rail.

    Most of those accidents took place in rainy weather in autumn, and usually, young women were involved.

    “Fortunately we didn’t register any fatalities or seriously wounded people, but the personal and economic impact is often significant,” emergency doctor Philippe Leune told Belga news agency.

    Belgium has a bad reputation went it comes to cycling on public roads. Expert advice that roads and bicycle paths should be separated.

    The Cyclists’ Union (Fietsersbond) has already asked to change bicycle infrastructure and separate rails and bicycle paths, New Mobility reports.

    However, Ghent Alderman for Mobility, Filip Watteeuw, says “it is not so easy to do in a historic city with narrow streets.”

    The Brussels Times