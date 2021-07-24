   
Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
Latest News:
Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège...
Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic...
Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation...
Long queues forming on the roads leading to...
Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 July 2021
    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
    Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation
    Long queues forming on the roads leading to European holiday destinations
    Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in Belgium
    Delta strain of coronavirus now dominant in most of Europe, WHO and ECDC say
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    Pukkelpop: Minister will investigate €1.8 million subsidy
    Citizens’ collective in flood-torn town to file charges against government for unintentional killing
    Why does the EU Olympic flag proposal matter?
    Migration Minister defends quick processing of undocumented migrant files ‘to avoid hunger strike’
    Spa declared World Heritage Site, another location in Belgium expected to be added
    Bpost must keep unprofitable post offices open until 2026
    Almost one in 20 returning travellers in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus
    Warning of more heavy rain today in most regions
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions keep increasing
    Belgium’s promised ‘empire of freedom’ will be in autumn, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    1 in 4 bicycle accidents in Ghent caused by tram rails
    View more
    Share article:

    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms

    Saturday, 24 July 2021

    Liège during the floods last week. Credit: Belga

    A crisis meeting was called by Liège Governor Hervé Jamar on Saturday afternoon as the province braces for fresh rainstorms just over one week after last week’s devastating floods.

    All services involved, from civil protection, firefighters and the army to shelters and buses, have been placed on alert and are ready to spring into action. An evacuation predictability plan has been put in place, Jamar announced on Saturday on RTL TVI.

    “Evacuation is not being ruled out, but I don’t think it will have to take place to a great extent,” he said.

    The fear of seeing a recurrence of last week’s floods is real, as in the most affected municipalities, drains and gullies have disappeared, embankments and protective walls have been damaged, and bridges are unusable.

    The main worry now is that there could be storms and localised flooding of waterways, according to the national crisis centre.

    Related News

     

    “We are watching the Vesdre river in particular, the centre’s spokesperson explained, noting that the drainage system there was severely damaged by the last floods.

    Thunderstorms are expected on Saturday evening, up to about 10:00 PM, causing water levels in rivers to rise until late at night.

    “It’s best not to stay home and take risks,” Jamar said, however, he said the situation in terms of the amount of rain that will fall is not the same as last week, but emphasised that he could not say “nothing will happen.”

    The situation will be reassessed throughout the weekend, he added.

    On Friday, the Governor issued a press statement advising residents to move up anything of value to the first floor and to move all vehicles parked on the road to high ground.

    Meanwhile, weatherman Frank Deboosere has warned that the rainfall is moving northwards, and has emphasised that the Demer valley in the eastern part of the country, which was badly affected last week, could get the full brunt of it, however, he said the showers will be more localised, in comparison with last week, when “rain zones stayed over the east of the country for 48 hours.”

    The floods that devastated several regions in Belgium last week have taken the lives of 36 people so far, whilst 17 people remain missing.

    The Brussels Times