   
Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40...
Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses...
Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage...
Free water for clean-up of flood damage for...
Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 July 2021
    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
    Batch of vaccines lost due to power outage in Ghent vaccination centre
    Free water for clean-up of flood damage for victims of disaster
    Cheat Sheet: Today’s summer plan changes
    Belgian actor arrested on suspicion of child abuse
    Chip shortage means Telenet customers must wait for new decoders
    How Belgium’s travellers view travel rules and Covid measures abroad
    About half of requested free travel tests in Belgium are never carried out
    Backlog for taking driving license exam stretches into February
    Right-wing extremists gaining ground and posing real threat in Belgium, report states
    Legislation: The lie detector is back, as reliable as ever
    In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival
    Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages
    Jewish sites in Germany added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
    More than 70% of all adults fully vaccinated as third phase of summer plan begins
    Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll
    Belgium lifts restrictions on number of customers in shops
    The Recap: Squirrel Crossings, Colour Codes & K2
    From work to play: Where does Belgium stand on mandatory vaccination?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40

    Friday, 30 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Unia

    On this day, 30 July 1981, Belgium passed its first law outlawing “certain acts motivated by racism or xenophobia”.

    The grounds covered included work, education, housing, goods and services and media.

    Since then, the scope of the law has expanded to include discrimination in general. In 1999, on the grounds of gender. In 2003, discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, age, beliefs and handicap.

    In 2007, the previous legislation was consolidated in an anti-discrimination law that included all of the above, while retaining the existing anti-racism law and gender law. At the same time, the Centre for Equal Opportunities and for Combating Racism adopted the new and more manageable name of Unia.

    The Institute for the Equality of Women and Men, however, retains its separate character, and has responsibility for one of the 19 discrimination criteria defined by law: gender. For language discrimination, no single institution has responsibility.

    The remaining 17 criteria are the domain of Unia. They are:
    nationality, national or ethnic origin, so-called race, skin colour and descent (Jewish origin), disability, religion or philosophy, sexual orientation, age, wealth, marital status, political opinion, trade union belief, state of health, physical or genetic characteristics, birth and social origin.

    On this 40th anniversary, Unia welcomed the fact that in some cases, hate can be an aggravation of a crime – for example is someone was attacked for their skin colour. But that is not always the case, particularly for serious crimes like murder, robbery with violence or torture.

    Those crimes already carry a maximum sentence laid down by law, and cannot bring an even more harsh sentence even if hate is a motive.

    The organisation is now calling for the law to be changed to make and one of the 19 discrimination criteria a possible aggravating circumstance in any crime.