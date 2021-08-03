Firefighters rescue man looking for his cat on Uccle rooftop

The owner of a cat was rescued from the roof of his house in the Moensberg area of Uccle at around 5:50 PM on Monday after he became stuck on a roofing spike.

The man – who was hospitalised following the incident – was barefoot when he climbed onto the roof. One of his feet was impaled on one of the metal spikes used to fix the tiles, but a friend who was present at the scene was able to call for help, Brussels fire brigade spokesman Walter Derieuw confirmed in the early evening.

The SMUR (Service Mobile d’Urgence et de Réanimation) doctor went up on the roof to administer painkillers to the cat’s owner.

The rescuers removed the owner’s foot from the spike and lowered him to the ground. They also retrieved his pet, which was uninjured.

The Brussels Times