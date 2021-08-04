Temporary housing for over 1,000 families dispaced by storms

More than 1,000 families in the regions affected by the recent floods have found temporary accommodation with the help of their insurance, the professional union of insurance companies Assuralia reported on Tuesday.

Many homes have become temporarily or permanently uninhabitable, some having been destroyed by water and others demolished for safety reasons, after the floods that hit the country in mid-July.

The majority of those affected have moved in with relatives, but there are reports that some do not wish to leave their homes and remain on the upper floors.

“The local authorities are making every effort to find accommodation for families who need alternative accommodation for a longer period. A large number of families have used their insurance to find a first temporary address,” explains Assuralia.

Related News

According to a (still incomplete) survey of insurers carried out by Assuralia, more than 1,000 households, representing some 2,300 people, are currently staying in a hotel room, B&B or flat. Insurers offer this service as part of the natural disaster cover that is part of the fire insurance for homes and small businesses.

The federation is still in the process of calculating the financial impact of this historic natural disaster. It hopes to be able to communicate the first estimate in the “next few days”. In the meantime, the sector continues to consult with all the competent authorities on the subject of taking care of the victims and the damage.

The Brussels Times