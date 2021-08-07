Three shooting incidents in Antwerp area in one night

During the night from Friday to Saturday, shooting incidents occurred at three different locations in Antwerp, with the police still investigating whether the cases are connected.

The first incident happened around 1:00 AM, when the police received a call from the Bisschoppenhoflaan in the Antwerp district of Deurne, where a house was shot at.

“One of the residents called the police. There were about ten people in the house at the time. No one was injured,” the police told De Standaard.

One bullet hole was found in a garage door. A few weeks ago, a light grenade was also found on the driveway of the same house.

Following the shooting in Deurne, the police set up a roadblock, including in the Cantincrodelaan in Borsbeek.

“A suspicious vehicle wanted to drive into the roadblock at high speed. The police fired one shot at the vehicle,” they said, adding that the car – with Dutch licence plates – managed to escape.

Around 2:00 AM, the police received another report of a shooting, at a night shop on the Boomsesteenweg in the district of Wilrijk this time.

“I was literally shot out of my bed,” a resident told local media. “I ran to the window to see what had happened and just heard someone shout: ‘come back if you dare’.”

Three shots were fired in the direction of the shop, with bullet holes visible in the shutters, the window and the facade.

Both local and federal judicial police (FGP) arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter, and the forensic laboratory also carried out a trace analysis.

“For the two shooting incidents in Deurne and on the Kiel, an investigating judge has been appointed for attempted murder and breaches of arms laws,” the police said.

“We are investigating whether the incident with the suspicious car has anything to do with the shooting in Deurne, and whether there is a connection between the two shooting incidents at the home and the night shop.”