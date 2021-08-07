   
Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison break case
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 07 August, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison...
NASA space rover fails in first attempt to...
Three shooting incidents in Antwerp area in one...
Antwerp plans total remake of Astridplein in front...
Belgium lifts entry ban for all ‘very high...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 07 August 2021
    Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison break case
    NASA space rover fails in first attempt to collect rock sample on Mars
    Three shooting incidents in Antwerp area in one night
    Antwerp plans total remake of Astridplein in front of station
    Belgium lifts entry ban for all ‘very high risk’ countries
    New treatment could keep vulnerable patients out of hospital
    After-hours sport now counts as working time for police
    Covid-19: Intensive care numbers rise towards 100
    Urban beach installed in Brussels city centre
    European Parliament opens to visitors
    A Belgian first: 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on a private jet
    Corona study: Belgium favours compulsory vaccination for carers
    Pedestrian priority on crossings ‘a good thing’ say most
    Staycation Spotlight: DudenDrentel interactive walk
    South of France, most of Spain turn dark red on European travel map
    No compensation for rejected planning permission in flood areas
    Jailbreak in Ghent: prisoner still at large
    Belgium in Brief: Shrimp or Cheese Croquette?
    Thousands evacuated as wildfires ravage Greece
    Brussels vaccination bus: August dates and locations
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels defence lawyer goes for trial in prison break case

    Saturday, 07 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Saint-Gilles prison. © Wikimedia

    A prominent Brussels defence lawyer has been committed for trial with six other defendants in the case of a 2014 failed jail-break from Saint-Gilles prison.

    On the evening of 13 April 2014, four men arrived at the gates of the prison in Saint-Gilles claiming to be police officers, there to pick up the prisoner Mohamed Benabdelhak, a known drugs baron.

    The staff of the prison refused to allow them entry, and the men left, returning later in a van which they used to try to break down the prison gates. Prison staff responded, and shots were fired. A nurse was taken hostage, but when even that did not help their attempt, they fled once more.

    That led to a car chase across the streets of Brussels, which ended when the would-be jail-breakers started firing shots in the open, and police decided to abandon the chase and catch up with the criminals later.

    It soon became clear the incident had been an attempt to free Benabdelhak from custody. The man himself was later in April that year extradited to France, where he was due to stand trial on drugs and other charges with a possible prison sentence of 10 years.

    The prisoner had the same evening had a visit from his French lawyer, who was extradited and later released under conditions.

    Now, the Brussels-based defence lawyer Olivier Martins, two accomplices and Benabdelhak himself, have been indicted for the escape attempt.

    Under Belgian law, escaping from prison is not in itself a criminal offence. However other offences committed during the attempt can be prosecuted, for example hostage-taking. And anyone aiding and abetting an escape is fully open to prosecution.