Brussels sees lowest number of road deaths in a decade

Brussels registered four road accident deaths in the first half of this year, the lowest total for ten years, according to traffic institute Vias.

Last year, the region suffered ten deaths in the first six months, even during a period when teleworking meant there were fewer cars on the roads.

Wallonia too registered a lower total of road deaths in the first half of 2021 – 70 compared to 88 last year.

In Flanders, however, the trend is ever-upwards, from 88 in 2020 to 109 this year, the highest total since 2016, when there were 132 in the first half of the year.

“The figures are not favourable for Flanders, especially in the knowledge that the hospitality industry was closed for a long time this spring and there was still a curfew for several months,” said Vias in a statement.

The relaxation of anti-corona measures in June, in particular, had an effect, with 27 fatalities in that month alone, compared to 13 in June 2020.

Comparatively speaking, the riders of mopeds suffered worse, the number of deaths rising from three in 2020 to six in 2021. In absolute numbers the death toll was highest among car drivers and passengers, going up from 33 to 44.

In between, motorcycle riders suffered 18 deaths compared to 14 last year. And light commercial vehicles went up from 12 to 16. These figures concern Flanders alone.

On a national level, the positive results in Wallonia and Brussels bring the averages down by an aggregate 2% for fatal accidents.

For accidents involving injuries, on the other hand, the tendency is still upward, with 12% more accidents and 11% more injuries.

In Flanders, the number of accidents rose by 11% (from 8,585 to 9,509), in Brussels by 6% (from 1,481 to 1,568) and in Wallonia by 16% (from 3,824 to 4,441).

The figures reveal two new tendencies: the number of moped accidents, as the vehicles become more popular among young people under 24 – perhaps under the influence of food delivery jobs.

And the increase in the number of accidents involving electric bicycles, which went up this year by 24%, compared to an increase of only 3% for users of ordinary bicycles.