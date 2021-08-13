   
Covid-19: Patients in ICU up by 40%, but deaths are down
Friday, 13 August, 2021
    Between August 6 and 12, the number of patients admitted to intensive care units rose by 40%, according to the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday.

    During that period, there were 51 hospital admissions on an average per day of patients suffering from Covid-19, an increase of 32% compared to the previous reporting period,

    A total of 467 475 people remain hospitalised due to Covid-19 (+8 more than the previous day), including 132 patients being treated in intensive care (+8).

    Between August 3 and 9, an average of 1,787 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 10% compared with the previous week.

    During the same period, 3.6 people died on average per day from the virus (-4%), bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,285.

    An average of 49,102.7 tests were also performed daily, with a positive rate of 4%.

    The virus reproduction rate is up slightly to 1.19. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, When it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is growing in the population.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 207.9 over the past 14 days.

    Nearly than 8.25 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 84.3% of the population, and more than 7.5 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 80% of the adult Belgian population.

    Young people and returning travellers are part of the reason the number of coronavirus infections in the Brussels-Capital Region is rising, according to Inge Neven, head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate.

    The Brussels Times