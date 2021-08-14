Investigation launched into explosion at house in Antwerp

An investigation has been launched following an explosion that took place early Saturday morning at a house in Deurne in Antwerp, reportedly as a result of fireworks or heavy firecrackers, according to the Antwerps prosecutor’s office.

Nobody was injured, but the explosion, which took place around 4:00 AM, did cause damage to a house in the Palinckstraat.

“Police arrived on the scene and set up a security perimeter,” Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told the Gazet van Antwerpen.

Following the incident, the Dovo demining service, as well as the federal judicial police and the forensic laboratory arrived on the scene to investigate trace evidence, according to Bruyns.

The public prosecutor’s office has since appointed an examining magistrate to investigate the facts, including a possible tie to the world of drugs.

According to the newspaper, shots had been fired at the same house in September 2020, just before the start of the second day of a major crime-busting operation codenamed Operatie Nachtwacht (Operation Nightwatch).

The Brussels Times