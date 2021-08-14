Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing since Wednesday

The federal police have put out a missing person’s alert, at the request of the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Brussels and Child Focus, for a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Guillaume Biebuyck is 1.80 metres tall and slim. He has brown eyes, long brown hair attached in a ponytail, a fledgling beard and moustache, and wears spectacles.

“On Wednesday, 11 August at around 18.00, 22-year-old Guillaume Biebuyck left his home in the Onderlinge Bijstandstraat in Uccle. Since then there has been no trace of him,” the police’s search report stated.

Disparition de Guillaume #BIEBUYCK à #Uccle le 11/08/2021

Témoignages par téléphone ou via l’App ChildRescue

Child Focus 116 000 | Police 0800 30 300https://t.co/5PH7fIJmOz

PLZ RT pic.twitter.com/pYlY9mw54x — Child Focus Belgique (@ChildFocusFR) August 13, 2021

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, a dark blue hooded jacket, and blue trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigators on the free telephone number 0800/30.300, via Child Focus at 116.000 or online at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

The Brussels Times