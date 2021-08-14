Police put out alert for 22-year-old man missing since Wednesday

The federal police have put out a missing person’s alert, at the request of the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Brussels and Child Focus, for a 22-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Guillaume Biebuyck is 1.80 metres tall and slim. He has brown eyes, long brown hair attached in a ponytail, a fledgling beard and moustache, and wears spectacles.
“On Wednesday, 11 August at around 18.00, 22-year-old Guillaume Biebuyck left his home in the Onderlinge Bijstandstraat in Uccle. Since then there has been no trace of him,” the police’s search report stated.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a pair of blue jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, a dark blue hooded jacket, and blue trainers.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigators on the free telephone number 0800/30.300, via Child Focus at 116.000 or online at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.