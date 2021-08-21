   
    Weather: Code yellow for Flanders and Brussels due to thunderstorms

    Saturday, 21 August 2021

    Photo by Anandu Vinod on Unsplash

    There is a code yellow from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) of Belgium in effect for all Flemish provinces and for Brussels tonight due to local and potentially violent thunderstorms.

    “Local thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, hail storms, gusts or lightning strikes are expected which can cause troubles or damage. Be careful,” warns the RMI.

    The storms are expected this evening and could continue into Sunday, where the forecast is also for thunderstorms.

    The code yellow warning is in effect from 5:00 PM on Saturday to 2:00 AM on Sunday.

    The forecast for next week is typical, with highs of 20 C and cloudy days with occasional rain.

    Monday, Thursday and Friday are forecast for rain, with Tuesday and Wednesday predicted to be drier.

    The Brussels Times