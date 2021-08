Two planes with emergency medical equipment leave Brussels for Haiti

Two cargo planes with emergency medical equipment from Doctors Without Borders Belgium have taken off for Haiti, the NGO reported on Twitter.

The cargo they carry includes medical equipment for 30,000 people, along with equipment for setting up emergency medical structures and installing drinking water supply systems.

The planes left from Brussels on Friday and Saturday.

Doctors Without Borders announced last week that it would be sending emergency medical equipment to Haiti, reports De Standaard.

They have already sent emergency coordinators, medical teams, surgeons and water and sanitation specialists to Haiti, which was hit by a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on 14 August.

At least 2,000 people were killed and 10,000 were injured.

The earthquake came in the midst of political turmoil after the country’s president was assassinated last month, and was shortly followed by Hurricane Grace, then a tropical depression, on 16 August.

According to the United Nations, approximately 500,000 people are in need of urgent humanitarian aid.

The Brussels Times