   
Up to 10 years of prison for repeat animal abusers
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Latest News:
Up to 10 years of prison for repeat...
Brussels to vaccinate residents in Primark, Action and...
Situation in Afghanistan won’t increase terrorism threat in...
Almost 60 coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day...
The Recap: Live Music and ‘Lightening speed’ vaccinations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 August 2021
    Up to 10 years of prison for repeat animal abusers
    Brussels to vaccinate residents in Primark, Action and IKEA
    Situation in Afghanistan won’t increase terrorism threat in Belgium
    Almost 60 coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day
    The Recap: Live Music and ‘Lightening speed’ vaccinations
    280 people evacuated from Afghanistan on three Belgian flights today
    ‘Equal chance for everyone’: Saint-Josse offers free PCR-tests from today
    STIB’s hydrogen-powered bus will launch in September
    In Photos: Seven murals to check out in Brussels
    Belgian (21) under house arrest in Italy after fatal boat accident
    Live music events attract large crowds over weekend
    Tension in Gaza rises while problems remain unresolved
    Brussels transforms part of Avenue Louise into bicycle street
    Time for Brussels municipalities to decide on own relaxations, says mayor
    Belgium in Brief: Forgotten Travel Skills
    Big cities in Germany, Eastern Europe turn red on travel map
    Petrol prices fall from Tuesday in Belgium
    Unions consider strike over Brussels Airlines staff shortages
    Afghanistan: Washington enlists airlines to aid evacuation
    Two flights of Afghan evacuees due in Belgium today
    View more
    Share article:

    Up to 10 years of prison for repeat animal abusers

    Tuesday, 24 August 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Tillmann Hübner on Unsplash

    Animal abusers could get up to five years in prison and repeat offenders could face as many as 10 years behind bars in Flanders, announced Flemish Minister of Animal Welfare Ben Weyts on Monday.

    Previously, people convicted of mistreating or neglecting an animal faced up to €16,000 in fines or three months in jail for a first offence, and €100,000 in fines and 18 months in jail for repeated and severe abuse or neglect within a period of three years.

    Weyts says these measures are ineffective when it comes to dissauding and punishing animal abusers.

    Fines for first offences will be raised substantially: €800,000 for a first offence that is deemed serious, along with a prison sentence of up to five years.

    “This is the moment when we say in Flanders: whoever mistreats animals will pay a real price,” Weyts said.

    For the first time in Flanders, police will be able to immediately arrest an animal abuser for their first offence, then start an investigation right away.

    Judges will also have the option to close down companies for five years, or even forever, in the issuing of sentences on businesses that mistreat animals.

    Previously, a judge could order a business found to be engaging in the abuse or neglect of animals to close for up to three years.

    The new option to close them for longer applies even to first time offenders, along with a judge’s choice to ban individuals from owning animals for life.

    “We are working on a deterrence policy,” said Weyts. “In the past, there was not even talk of effective prison sentences for animal criminals.”

    “A few years ago, we made sure that you could effectively go to jail if you continued to abuse or neglect animals. Now we are taking a big next step, with a clear message: in Flanders we will no longer accept it if you mistreat animals.”

    For repeat offenders – businesses and citizens alike – the punishments are severe.

    Fines for recidivists can now climb to €1.6 million, and the prison sentence can be up to 10 years.

    The definition for recidivist is also being broadened: in the past, individuals had to commit several offences within three years in order to be classified as a repeat offender; now, that period has increased to five years.

    According to Weyts’ office, in Flanders, the proceeds of fines go to the Animal Welfare Fund, which is used for the proper care of confiscated animals, awareness campaigns and scientific research, among other things.

    “This is the crowning glory of our work: serious punishments for animal abusers who really deserve it,” Weyts said.

    “Those who do not want to hear, will feel.”