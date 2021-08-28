   
Covid-19: Hospital admissions are steady, but deaths are up
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
    The average number of people being hospitalised as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium is now steady following several weeks of this figure rising.

    Between 21 and 27 August, on average, 58.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a figure unchanged compared to the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday morning.

    On Friday, a total of 597 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (5 fewer than on Thursday), including 182 patients being treated in intensive care (+0), with 92 on a ventilator (-6).

    Between 18 and 24 August, an average of 1,971.4 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 2% compared with the previous week.

    Meanwhile, an average of 42,738.3 tests were performed daily, with an increased positivity rate of 5%.

    During the same period, an average of six people died per day from the virus, up by 83% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,360.

    The virus reproduction rate has risen again to 1.0 and after falling below 1.0 for the first time in weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 238.1 over the past 14 days.

    Almost 8.4 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85.1% of the adult population, and 72.8% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 83% of the adult population in Belgium, and 69.5% of the total population.

    On Wednesday next week, a new set of relaxations of anti-Covid measures will come into force. Details here.

