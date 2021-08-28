   
Weather Report: A cool and cloudy weekend
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
    Weather Report: A cool and cloudy weekend

    Saturday, 28 August 2021

    Credit: © Belga

    Anyone looking to set out for the weekend might be best to check the weather first, with official reports from the Royal Meteorological Institute predicting a cool and cloudy weekend.

    Showers are expected from midday on Saturday, along with a chance of thunder and highs of 20 degrees in the centre of the country.

    From the evening and through the night the risk of showers continues. Lows of 10 to 15 degrees are expected, along with a light to moderate northerly wind. 

    By Sunday, heavy clouds will bring some rain or showers, especially in the east. Highs of between 13 and 19 degrees are expected across the country, with moderate to high winds. 

    Monday morning will remain grey, with a chance of rain. Highs will fluctuate between 16 and 21 degrees.

