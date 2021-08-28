Nearly half of Belgium’s recent outbreaks were in the workplace

Just under half of all novel Coronavirus outbreaks reported in the week of 16 to 22 August in Belgium were at the workplace, Sudpresse reported on Saturday, based on data from the Sciensano public health institute.

Out of a total of 225 clusters, 47% were in places of work, far more than those in nursing homes (8.4%).

The trend was most prominent in the Hainaut, Walloon Brabant, Namur and Liège, as well as Brussels.

The possibility of vaccinating employees in the workplace is currently being studied in Wallonia, the region’s Health Minister, Christie Morreale, said on Thursday.

The Brussels Times