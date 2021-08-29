   
Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open

    Sunday, 29 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Two vaccination centres in Marche and Arlon, Luxembourg Province, closed their doors for the last time on Saturday, bringing the region down to one centre still open.

    Since the start of the vaccination campaign, over 381,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the province’s five centres, according to Dr Guy Delrée, coordinator of its Ambulatory Outbreak Support Team.

    “Wallonia has already surpassed the vaccination targets it set itself,” regional Vice-President Willy Borsus said on Saturday at the closure of the centre in Marche. “77.8% of people over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated, and 79.9% have received at least a single dose,” he added, thanking the mobile teams that have been administering the vaccine throughout the region.

    According to Borsus, 183,000 persons had been vaccinated in Luxembourg Province, including 179,119 who had received two doses. “Vaccination is also progressing spectacularly in the 12-18 age group in the province of Luxembourg. Close to 60% of the youths have had their jabs,” he added.

    The province’s five centres – in Arlon, Virton, Libramont, Bastogne and Marche – “more than did the job,” according to Dr Guy Delrée.

    “Thanks to the more than 381,000 doses injected, the rate of vaccination of the province’s inhabitants enables us to protect our health care and society as a whole, even if we still need to be patient to be able to enjoy all the fruits of this protection and, therefore, to observe a few protective measures,” the coordinator added.

    Four of the five centres in Luxembourg province have now been closed. Vaccinations will continue at the fifth, in Libramont, until the end of October. Vaccines will also be available from general practitioners and a mobile team that travels around the province.

    The Brussels Times