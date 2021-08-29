   
Dry weather expected next week
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Latest News:
Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open...
Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index...
Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter...
Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions...
Dry weather expected next week...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 August 2021
    Luxembourg Province has one vaccination centre left open
    Brussels drops two places on Safe Cities Index
    Goalball: Belgian Bulls yet to qualify for quarter finals
    Brussels can transfer Coronavirus patients to other regions from Monday
    Dry weather expected next week
    Rogier Metro reopens after aggressive incident saw station closed
    Brussels’ best architecture award: The nominees
    Belgium’s cranes take flight for the first time (video)
    Excavation of destroyed synagogue in Lithuania exposes new findings
    On site vaccination for construction workers coming to Brussels
    Belgian trains will almost return to normal by October 
    Concern behind multi-millionaire Marc Coucke fined €266 million
    Antwerp hospital denies influencing decision on fatal pedestrian crossing
    New anti-health pass protests in France
    Brussels cyclists forced to u-turn mid race after wrong turn
    A second difficult summer for Brussels’ hotels 
    Table Tennis: Belgian Laurens Devos wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games
    Booster vaccination or not in the EU? Not yet in Sweden
    Manchester City unveils statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva
    Nearly half of Belgium’s recent outbreaks were in the workplace
    View more
    Share article:

    Dry weather expected next week

    Sunday, 29 August 2021

    © Belga

    Clouds, sometimes accompanied by light drizzles, will accumulate from the north of Belgium on Sunday afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    There will be fewer chances of rain in the west and some patches of clear sky will still be possible along the French border.

    Temperatures will remain cool for the season, ranging from 13 degrees in the Ardennes to 19 degrees in the centre, while the wind will be quite strong along the coast and at sea, and moderate elsewhere.

    Some light rain and intermittent showers will still be possible on Sunday evening, but skies will gradually clear up overnight.

    In the Ardennes, the weather will remain very cloudy, sometimes with light rainfall and fog along the heights. Minimum temperatures will be between 11 and 17 degrees. The wind will blow in from the north, generally moderate, but quite strong at sea.

    On Monday, the skies will be sometimes cloudy, while a few showers will be possible. Maximum temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees.

    Dry weather is to be expected from Tuesday, with highs topping 20 degrees.

    The Brussels Times