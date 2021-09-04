Over 2,000 coronavirus infections per day in Belgium...

The average number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium continues to pass 2,000 per day.

Between 25 and 31 August, an average of 2,034 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 3% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, an average of 41,400 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 5.4%, the highest it has been since May.

During the same period, an average of 4.9 people died per day from the virus, down by 23% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,397.

Between 28 August and 3 September, on average, 65.3 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 12% increase compared to the previous week.

A total of 677 people remain in hospitals due to an infection, including 199 patients being treated in intensive care.

The virus reproduction rate is at 1.08. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1.0, it means that the epidemic is spreading faster.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 244.1 over the past 14 days.

The Brussels Times