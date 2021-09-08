   
Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 September, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high...
Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction...
Up to €4000 subsidy for companies who buy...
Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff...
‘Nobody lives there’: Airbnb investors taking up scarce...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 September 2021
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high
    Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction on Brussels Ring Road
    Up to €4000 subsidy for companies who buy a cargo bike
    Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff against Covid-19
    ‘Nobody lives there’: Airbnb investors taking up scarce Brussels real estate
    Rural Flanders asks for clarification on property law
    Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps
    Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster victims
    ‘Inform first, vaccinate later’: Brussels falls short of vaccination target
    Almost a quarter of Belgian employees use a company car
    ‘Yes We Plant’ project plants over 1000km of hedges in Wallonia
    Belgium in Brief: Grabbing a Beer Could Get Complicated
    Increasing number of homeless children in Brussels
    Temporary European school opens on Brussels’ former NATO site
    €1.8 million for ‘risk reduction space’ in Brussels for people to use drugs
    Covid hospitalisations and ICU numbers at their highest since mid-June
    Belgium prepares general introduction of Covid pass in Brussels
    Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde can leave quarantine
    Fewer bankruptcies in Belgium during the summer
    Belgian journalist unknowingly interviewed Salah Abdeslam right after Paris attacks
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high

    Wednesday, 08 September 2021

    © Belga

    Some 701 people are currently hospitalised in Belgium after contracting the coronavirus, a five percent increase compared to the previous week.

    Of these, 225 are in intensive care (+18%).

    Both indicators are at their highest since mid-June, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Wednesday.

    The number of admissions to hospital continues to rise: between 1 and 7 September, an average of 70 patients were hospitalised each day, an increase of 14% compared to the previous period.

    Between 29 August and 4 September, an average of 1,971 infections were recorded each day, a decrease of three percent compared to the previous seven days.

    Nearly 41,000 (40,604.3) tests were performed daily during this period, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

    Also between 29 August and 4 September, an average of six people died each day from the coronavirus, a 14% increase compared to the previous seven days.

    The pandemic has already claimed the lives of a total of 25,428 people in Belgium.

    The reproduction rate is 1.07. When higher than one, this indicator means that the epidemic is accelerating.

    The incidence rate, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 243.5 over 14 days.

    About 86 percent of the adult population has already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 84% of adults are fully protected.

    The Brussels Times