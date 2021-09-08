Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high...

Some 701 people are currently hospitalised in Belgium after contracting the coronavirus, a five percent increase compared to the previous week.

Of these, 225 are in intensive care (+18%).

Both indicators are at their highest since mid-June, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Wednesday.

The number of admissions to hospital continues to rise: between 1 and 7 September, an average of 70 patients were hospitalised each day, an increase of 14% compared to the previous period.

Between 29 August and 4 September, an average of 1,971 infections were recorded each day, a decrease of three percent compared to the previous seven days.

Nearly 41,000 (40,604.3) tests were performed daily during this period, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

Also between 29 August and 4 September, an average of six people died each day from the coronavirus, a 14% increase compared to the previous seven days.

The pandemic has already claimed the lives of a total of 25,428 people in Belgium.

The reproduction rate is 1.07. When higher than one, this indicator means that the epidemic is accelerating.

The incidence rate, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 243.5 over 14 days.

About 86 percent of the adult population has already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 84% of adults are fully protected.

The Brussels Times