   
3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    Some 3,500 people gathered in Brussels yesterday in protest at the continuing measures being taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The demonstration took place in the European quarter, beginning in the Rue de la Loi where speeches were made. The march then moved on to the European Parliament area.

    At the heart of the protestors’ problems: the proposal to make vaccination compulsory, which is currently on the table of the Consultative Committee; and the extension of the Covid Safe Ticket to allow entry not only into large-scale events, but also restaurants, bars and smaller concerts.

    The organisers – Europeans United and the World Freedom Alliance – claimed this as their second march for democracy. Participants included Dutch and German people as well as Belgians.

    We are not anti-vaxers, but first you say vaccination is a choice, and then you start punishing people when they have made a choice,” said Tom Meert, president of Europeans United, on VRT radio.

    The second problem is that you are going to discriminate against people on the basis of a medical file and that is not possible, that must remain secret,” he said.

    © Belga

    In a press release, Europeans United said, “No state of emergency can justify such a disintegration of our democratic constitutional state.” The organisation also pointed that in many countries measures were taken without the intervention of parliament, and are therefore unconstitutional. The organisation calls on the European Union to impose sanctions.