   
Covid-19: Nearly 2,000 infections a day, but situation stable
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
    © Belga

    The average number of new coronavirus infections recorded on a weekly basis in Belgium has, for the last few days, stabilised just under 2,000, without a significant decrease.

    Between 8 and 14 September, an average of 1,993 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 3% increase compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday morning.

    The average number of tests that were performed daily increased by 14%, to 44,960.3, whilst the positivity rate remains at 4.9%, unchanged from last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has once again decreased slightly and now sits at 7.1, a 6% decrease from last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,497.

    Between 11 and 17 September, on average, 59.9 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, an 11% decrease compared to the previous week.

    On Friday, a total of 713 people were in hospitals due to an infection (12 more than on Thursday), including 213 patients being treated in intensive care (-7), with 121 on a ventilator (+2).

    The virus reproduction rate has now dropped to 0.97 after sitting above 1 for weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and has been increasing for weeks on end, has decreased slightly by 2% and sits at 239.5 over the past 14 days.

    As of Thursday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, almost 8.3 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

    The Brussels Times