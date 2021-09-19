   
Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Latest News:
Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels...
Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their...
36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free...
New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège...
Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 September 2021
    Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels
    Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their conscience’
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège
    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
    Booster vaccination on its way in the US while the EU hesitates
    Car Free Sunday: What you need to know
    Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’ sectors
    AA Gent is not and never will be for sale, says main sponsor
    First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns to Earth
    Flanders no longer requires face masks at work, Brussels still does
    Give third shot to people in residential care centres, says Vandenbroucke
    Need computer assistance? Try the post office
    Finance Minister wants €350 million budget effort from Brussels
    For sale: 25,000 CDs from the Muntpunt collection
    New report says Chovanec died of self-inflicted injuries
    EU and US pledge to reduce methane emissions in energy and agriculture
    Telecommunications Minister wants to extend social rate to the Internet
    Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan
    Medieval burial vault discovered in Bruges
    View more
    Share article:

    Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels

    Sunday, 19 September 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium’s Integrated Police – made up of the federal and local police forces – launched a new recruitment drive on Saturday at the Major Géruzet barracks in the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek.

    “The police aim to recruit 3,000 people each year for both civilian and operational functions,” Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden said at a first information session for prospective candidates.

    The new selection process will take no more than 18 weeks, which would enable the new recruits to start training and enter the service faster.

    Prospective candidates “are tested on their general knowledge and personality,” while operational candidates also need to do a sports test. Moreover, anyone joining the police is screened.

    All these tests are necessary when one joins the police, but they can take an inordinate length of time, so some candidates drop out while others find jobs along the way.

    A major innovation is that candidates will be able to select for themselves the date of their next test while some of the tests can be done at home on the computer.

    “I’m very happy to be able to launch this campaign,” Verlinden said on Saturday. “The Integrated Police are one of the country’s main employers. We need to do everything to attract enough suitable candidates, so we need to run campaigns in the media, on social networks, or organise information days like this one.”

    The Brussels Times