The minor suspect in a murder investigation who escaped from the institution where he was being held on Saturday has since been found.

The 16-year-old suspect escaped from a juvenile institution with another minor on Saturday via the roof, according to De Standaard.

Someone was waiting for them with a car and they fled the scene.

The suspect’s lawyer confirmed that he has been found.

He’s one of three teenagers being investigated for the murder of 42-year-old David Polfliet, which is being treated as a hate crime.

The murder took place in a park in the East Flemish city of Beveren, near Antwerp, where the three teenagers are thought to have lured Polfliet under the pretense of a date arranged using the gay dating app Grindr

The Brussels Times