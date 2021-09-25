   
Covid-19: daily new deaths drop below six
Saturday, 25 September, 2021
    Covid-19: daily new deaths drop below six

    Saturday, 25 September 2021

    © Belga

    The average number of people testing positive with the coronavirus on a weekly basis continues to remain above 2,000, while the number of people being tested remains high.

    Between 15 and 21 September, an average of 2,020 new coronavirus infections were identified every day. This is 1% more than in the previous seven days, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday morning.

    However, the average number of tests that were performed daily also increased, by 7%, to 47,968.9, while the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.6%, a 0.3% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus was 5.7, a 22% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,554.

    Between 18 and 24 September, on average, 52 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 13% decrease since the previous week.

    On Friday, a total of 662 people were in hospitals due to an infection (30 fewer than on Thursday), including 210 patients being treated in intensive care (-6), with 121 on a ventilator (-2).

    The virus reproduction rate has come down slightly to 0.88. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 244.6 over the past 14 days.

    As of Thursday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.35 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

