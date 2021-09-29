   
Teenager dead after stabbing outside Antwerp
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
    Teenager dead after stabbing outside Antwerp

    Wednesday, 29 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A seventeen-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Tuesday night at a transit station in Hemiksem, a neighbourhood just south of Antwerp.

    The suspect in the stabbing was arrested shortly after, according to De Standaard who confirmed the facts with the Antwerp public prosecutor.

    The two young men got into a fight at Hemiksem station, and one of them drew a knife.

    The victim was stabbed one or more times, and while emergency services arrived quickly, the teenager died of his injuries.

    De Standaard reports that bystanders say the suspect lived in the area, and that the two had just had an altercation at a neighbourhood skatepark prior to the stabbing.

    The suspect will appear before the judge in Antwerp on Wednesday, and the prosecutor’s office said he is being charged with murder.

    “What the cause or motive of the stabbing was is still unclear for the time being and will of course be part of the further investigation,” Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office told De Standaard.

    It is still unclear whether the two knew each other. Both are said to live in Hemiksem not far from the station where the stabbing took place.

