   
Food banks call for financial incentives to donate food
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021
Latest News:
Food banks call for financial incentives to donate...
Tomorrowland takes first steps towards three summer festivals...
Uber to suspend its app in protest over...
Dutch politician accused of plan to assassinate prime...
‘Stigmatising’: Brussels won’t publish vaccination figures per care...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 September 2021
    Food banks call for financial incentives to donate food
    Tomorrowland takes first steps towards three summer festivals
    Uber to suspend its app in protest over lack of taxi reform
    Dutch politician accused of plan to assassinate prime minister
    ‘Stigmatising’: Brussels won’t publish vaccination figures per care institution
    Brussels goes pink for start of breast cancer awareness month
    Booster vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna for all over-65s
    Popularity of electric bicycles grows in Wallonia and Brussels
    Misinterpretation of expiry date labels resulting in food waste
    Belgium in Brief: Cars vs. Bikes
    ‘Hugely historic’: Healthy environment could become fundamental right
    Bystander effect: Most witnesses of harassment don’t intervene
    ‘Guerilla urbanism’: new bicycle lanes on Brussels Rue de la Loi denounced
    ‘Need remains very high’: 12,000 meals distributed a day in Wallonia
    Two seriously injured after suspected illegal race in Antwerp
    EU supports WHO-initiative to improve mental health system in Europe after Coronavirus crisis
    Antwerp gets the country’s first rooftop forest
    ‘The polluter pays’: Flanders raises taxes on incineration of industrial waste
    Oil prices fall after 3-year high
    Sans-papiers march planned for this weekend in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Food banks call for financial incentives to donate food

    Wednesday, 29 September 2021

    Credit: Canva

    This Wednesday, which happens to be International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, the Belgian food bank federation has called for the Federal Government to put in place financial incentives to encourage food donations.

    Currently in Belgium, companies that donate food can reclaim VAT – 6% in this case. But to encourage more donations, the federation has proposed a system similar to that in France, where taxes are reduced according to the monetary value of the food donated, accounting for storage and transport as well.

    Food banks have also signed a charter with Fevia – the federation that represents Belgian food companies – to encourage agro-food companies to commit to donations on a more regular basis.

    For years food banks have been fighting food waste; in the first half of 2021 over 6,ooo tonnes of unsold food products were distributed each month to more than 175,000 beneficiaries via a network of associations.

    Related Posts

    As with so many businesses and associations, food banks have been rocked by the pandemic – so much so in fact, that they had to buy over 1000 tonnes of food in 2021 to meet demand. This exceptional measure was assisted by governmental aid. Nonetheless, food banks are still struggling to provide for all those in need, hence the call for a financial stimulus to promote donations.

    The federation stresses that donations are not only a means of ensuring that the most deprived sections of the population do not go hungry, they are also an effective way of combatting greenhouse gas emissions from food that would otherwise be left to rot. Furthermore, they relieve strain on some agricultural sectors and water supply.

    Globally, 14% of food products are wasted between harvesting and distribution.

    The Brussels Times