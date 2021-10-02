   
Covid-19: Daily hospital admissions rising to nearly 60
Saturday, 02 October, 2021
EU awards for Roma integration a source of...
Brussels Airlines named among 100 best airlines in...
Gaelic Football competition takes place in Brussels this...
Flanders keeps vaccination centres open until end of...
    © Belga

    The number of being being admitted to hospital in Belgium as a result of the coronavirus is now rising again, but Covid-19 patients are ending up in intensive care less often.

    Between 25 September and 1 October, on average, 58.9 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 13% increase since the previous week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday morning.

    On Friday, a total of 705 people were in hospitals due to an infection (eight fewer than on Thursday), including 204 patients being treated in intensive care (-8), with 114 on a ventilator (-4).

    Between 22 and 28 September, an average of 1,915 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 5% decrease from the previous seven days.

    Meanwhile, the average number of tests remains relatively high, as 476,135 tests were taken, 4% fewer than last week. The positivity rate sits at 4.6%, unchanged since last week.

    During the same period, an average of nine people died per day from the virus, a 57% increase compared to last week, when this figure dropped to below six, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,612.

    The virus reproduction rate has once again risen above 1 to 1.10 after sitting below this figure for several weeks. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has fallen slightly and now sits at 239.3 over the past 14 days.

    As of Thursday, more than 8.58 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.4 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    The Brussels Times