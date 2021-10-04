   
Congolese student whose expulsion failed may now stay
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 October, 2021
Latest News:
Youth unemployment in Brussels reaches pre-Covid level...
‘Do not leave your face mask at home...
Congolese student whose expulsion failed may now stay...
Sticker solution found to dispute between Kosovo and...
Belgium in Brief: 1,217 Belgians and Pandora’s Box...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 October 2021
    Youth unemployment in Brussels reaches pre-Covid level
    ‘Do not leave your face mask at home just yet,’ warns Van Gucht
    Congolese student whose expulsion failed may now stay
    Sticker solution found to dispute between Kosovo and Serbia over license plates
    Belgium in Brief: 1,217 Belgians and Pandora’s Box
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth starts studies at Oxford University
    First anti-Covid pill halves risk of hospitalisation or death, study shows
    Government paid €20 million for Covid tests never carried out
    More than 1,200 Belgians identified in Pandora Papers
    Pandemic law comes into force today, but will not be applied
    Germany’s parties launch negotiations in bid to form new ruling coalition
    Taliban hold victory rally in Kabul
    Climate: Much work still needs to be done before COP26, conference chairman warns
    World’s largest coffee stock is in the Port of Antwerp
    Muslim organisations consider appeal against ban on ritual slaughter
    EU auditors: “Support to agriculture not aligned with sustainable water use”
    Eindhoven terror suspects ‘were targetting politicians’
    Coronavirus-New Zealand: Vaccinated tourists welcome from November
    Budget for wolf-proof fencing skyrockets by ten times
    Privacy group calls on Belgium to stop trying to snoop on private communications
    View more
    Share article:

    Congolese student whose expulsion failed may now stay

    Monday, 04 October 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    A 20-year-old student from Congo whose expulsion was ordered but failed to take place will now be allowed to remain in the country, according to the Office for Foreigners.

    Junior Masudi Wasso, who has been sitting in a closed centre of the Office since 18 September waiting to be expelled back to the Congo, was supposed to be sent back this weekend, but he resisted, and the attempt was called off.

    The complaint was that although he had obtained permission to come to Belgium to study economics at UCLouvain – the Catholic university in Louvain-la-Neuve – his registration fee had not been paid, and therefore his permission to enter Belgium was cancelled.

    The service said his reason for coming to Belgium was therefore insufficiently grounded.

    No sooner had he landed at Brussels Airport than he was detained and taken into custody, where he has been ever since.

    Today, however, after the resistance action yesterday had gathered some press attention, the Congolese ministry of foreign affairs reported they had paid the fee.

    At the same time, the university reported “about the way and elements by which they assessed that the student is indeed suitable and intended to study at their university.”

    The result is that the Office for Foreigners, the government department that controls the presence on the territory of persons who do not already have a right to be here (legal immigrants from for example EU member states), has now declared Junior may remain and pursue his university studies.

    Yesterday, while the case still hung in the balance, the rectors of all of the French-speaking universities in the country issued a joint statement deploring the loss of Junior’s liberty.

    The Congolese government in Kinshasa also reacted, with a statement from President Félix Tshisekedi condemning his detention and demanding his release.

    Meanwhile in French-speaking Belgium, protesters were up in arms.

    “What happened to that young man is unacceptable,” said PS leader in the house Ahmed Laaouej.

    Former secretary of state Gisèle Mandaila Malamba (DéFI) called the issue “absurd”.

    DéFI chairman and MP François De Smet has already said that he will question secretary of state for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi (CD&V) about the matter during the home affairs committee in the parliament tomorrow.