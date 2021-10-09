Covid-19: Most numbers are generally positive...

The number of Covid-19 patients who end up in intensive care units has decreased slightly in Belgium, while the number of new hospital admissions is going down.

Between 2 and 8 October, on average, 57.6 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 2% decrease since the previous week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Saturday morning.

On Friday, a total of 724 people were in hospitals due to an infection (nine fewer than on Thursday), including 203 patients being treated in intensive care (+8), with 114 on a ventilator (-0).

Between 29 September and 5 October, an average of 1,898 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 1% decrease from the previous seven days.

The average number of tests taken has decreased slightly to 44,144.3, 4% fewer than last week, however the positivity rate has risen, and now sits at 4.7%, up by 0.1% since last week.

During the same period, an average of 7.1 people died per day from the virus, an 18% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,665.

On Tuesday, the number of people dying as a result of the virus totalled nine.

The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased to 0.99 after sitting above 1 for more than a week. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is below 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has risen slightly and now sits at 231.8 over the past 14 days.

As of Thursday, more than 8.6 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.45 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Thursday, more than 211,000 people had received such a dose.

