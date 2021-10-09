   
Sunny weekend ahead
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 October, 2021
Latest News:
Sunny weekend ahead...
‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising...
Ban on many tattoo inks from next year...
Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch...
Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 October 2021
    Sunny weekend ahead
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch
    Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions
    Experts concerned over fate of one Limburg wolf
    Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday
    UN recognition of human right to healthy environment gives hope for planet’s future, says human rights expert
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    Train attendants strike for unpaid overtime
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Brussels extends use of Covid Safe Ticket: here’s how
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    Covid-19: Most numbers are generally positive
    ‘Completely outdated’: Flanders considers shortening summer holidays
    EU law or Polish constitution – which takes precedence?
    Brussels government approves increase in 5G radiation standards
    Stromae makes comeback on Werchter Boutique next year
    Belgium to start reimbursing world’s most expensive medicine
    T-Rex expo starts today in Natural Sciences Museum
    View more
    Share article:

    Sunny weekend ahead

    Saturday, 09 October 2021

    © Belga

    The weather will be calm and sunny in Belgium on Saturday afternoon, with highs between 14°C and 18°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI.

    On Saturday evening, the skies will be clear but localised mists and fog can be expected during the course of the night, especially in Flanders and the Ardennes valleys. Minimum temperatures will plunge to between -3°C and 5°C.

    The skies will continue to be overcast for much of Sunday morning in the north of the country, but the sun will be out elsewhere. In the afternoon, a few clouds will move into the coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 17°C.

    The start of the new week will be marked by cloudier skies, a few showers and lower temperatures.

    The Brussels Times