Sunny weekend ahead...

The weather will be calm and sunny in Belgium on Saturday afternoon, with highs between 14°C and 18°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI.

On Saturday evening, the skies will be clear but localised mists and fog can be expected during the course of the night, especially in Flanders and the Ardennes valleys. Minimum temperatures will plunge to between -3°C and 5°C.

The skies will continue to be overcast for much of Sunday morning in the north of the country, but the sun will be out elsewhere. In the afternoon, a few clouds will move into the coastal areas. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 17°C.

The start of the new week will be marked by cloudier skies, a few showers and lower temperatures.

The Brussels Times