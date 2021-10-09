   
Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with car
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 09 October, 2021
Latest News:
Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with...
Non merci: Walloon water-damage victims reject Flemish housing...
Sunny weekend ahead...
‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising...
Ban on many tattoo inks from next year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 09 October 2021
    Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with car
    Non merci: Walloon water-damage victims reject Flemish housing offer
    Sunny weekend ahead
    ‘Not changing system’: Belgium criticised for not prioritising climate change
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Costa Coffee bets on machines for Belgian launch
    Belgian wins big in Friday’s EuroMillions
    Experts concerned over fate of one Limburg wolf
    Facebook apologises after service outage on Friday
    UN recognition of human right to healthy environment gives hope for planet’s future, says human rights expert
    Climate March: STIB will be free on Sunday 10 October
    Train attendants strike for unpaid overtime
    Belgium considers four-day working week
    Brussels extends use of Covid Safe Ticket: here’s how
    Belgian school worried by kids playing ‘Squid Game’ in the playground
    Covid-19: Most numbers are generally positive
    ‘Completely outdated’: Flanders considers shortening summer holidays
    EU law or Polish constitution – which takes precedence?
    Brussels government approves increase in 5G radiation standards
    Stromae makes comeback on Werchter Boutique next year
    View more
    Share article:

    Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with car

    Saturday, 09 October 2021

    © Wikimedia

    A ten-year-old boy was seriously injured in the Antwerp district of Deurne on Friday evening after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter.

    The incident occurred at the intersection of Leeuwlantstraat and Kreglingerstraat, Belga News Agency reports.

    The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is not in a critical condition, despite being trapped under the car in the incident. He was freed by bystanders and emergency medical services.

    Given the young age of the victim and the seriousness of the injuries, a specialised team of the Federal Road Police came to the scene to further investigate the circumstances of the accident.

    The parents of the boy were taken care of by the police victim care service.

    The driver of the car was checked for alcohol and drugs in his system, but tested negative.