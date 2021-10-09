Boy (10) severely injured after e-scooter collision with car

A ten-year-old boy was seriously injured in the Antwerp district of Deurne on Friday evening after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Leeuwlantstraat and Kreglingerstraat, Belga News Agency reports.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is not in a critical condition, despite being trapped under the car in the incident. He was freed by bystanders and emergency medical services.

Given the young age of the victim and the seriousness of the injuries, a specialised team of the Federal Road Police came to the scene to further investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The parents of the boy were taken care of by the police victim care service.

The driver of the car was checked for alcohol and drugs in his system, but tested negative.