Belgians can now test their knowledge of driving rules and win prizes

The Walloon Road Safety Agency (AWSR) launched on Friday a quiz to allow the general public to test their knowledge of the highway code. Last year, some 130,000 people took part in the “road quiz”.

The quiz is accessible for one month. Participation is free. Ten multiple-choice questions must be answered on subjects related to traffic rules, road safety and mobility, according to Belga News Agency.

“Participants have a limited time to answer each question, and then the result will be revealed: the correct answer and an explanation of it are displayed in case the question was answered incorrectly. Mistakes are therefore also an opportunity to learn”, explains the AWSR in a press release.

Those who score well (at least 7/10) can enter a competition and win one of 200 prizes. Companies are also invited to participate in teams. They will be eligible to win a special prize such as a road safety training course, and their staff will play for the general public prizes.