   
Contact tracers have no time for calls, only texts, amid rising cases
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
Latest News:
Contact tracers have no time for calls, only...
Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA...
Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising...
Proximus pushes for high-speed internet in Brussels and...
World’s largest chocolate warehouse opens in Flanders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    2
    Nightlife testing centre opens in central Brussels on Friday
    3
    Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action
    4
    Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels
    5
    Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
    Share article:

    Contact tracers have no time for calls, only texts, amid rising cases

    Thursday, 21 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Contract tracers will no longer make phone calls to the high-risk contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus beginning from Wednesday, according to Belga News Agency.

    People who may be at risk due to contact with someone who tested positive for the virus will only receive a text message from now on, urging them to get tested.

    The current increase in the number of cases has also led to an increase in the workload in the call centres, explained Joris Moonens, spokesperson for the Flemish Agency for Care and Health.

    “That’s why it was decided to send a text message in most cases instead of calling the high-risk contacts,” Moonens said.

    “If there is still time at the end of the working day, they can be called. But those who have been infected now have priority: they will be called.”

    Moonens acknowledged that a text message is less compelling than a phone call.

    “It goes without saying that we also prefer to call people, that way, we can give people extra information and answer their questions,” said Moonens.

    “Unfortunately, this is no longer possible in the current circumstances.”

    Anyone who receives a text message can still call the contact centre with their questions.

    The decision was made last Friday to increase the number of employees in the call centres from 400 to 500, in order to cope with the extra work.

    Contact tracers themselves are also sounding the alarm. CLBs, who are responsible for contact tracing in schools, say they’re under pressure.

    “We have the feeling that we are lagging behind and have no idea whether there are infections in classes,” Inge Van Trimpont, director of the CLBs of GO!, told VRT NWS.

    “Does our work still make a difference?”

    The number of infections has been rising again for several days in a row.

    Belgium’s Federal Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) warned Wednesday night in Terzake that the country was experiencing a fourth wave.

    “We will still see a sharp increase in the number of infections and hospital admissions,” said Vandenbroucke.

    “But there is no reason to panic, we can also control this wave.”

    Latest news

    Belgium holds on to top spot in FIFA rankings despite recent losses
    Once again, Belgium's Red Devils have held onto their position at the top of the world football rankings, according to an update released by the ...
    Why the fight for transgender rights is polarising Europe 
    Year after year, Samuel De Schepper would ask Santa Claus to bring him a penis for Christmas. Born female and attending an all girl’s Catholic ...
    Proximus pushes for high-speed internet in Brussels and Wallonia
    Fifteen municipalities in Wallonia should soon have access to high-speed internet through the rollout of fibre optics in the region, telecoms giant ...
    World’s largest chocolate warehouse opens in Flanders
    On Thursday, Barry Callebaut – the largest global chocolate processor and manufacturer – opened the world's largest chocolate warehouse in Lokeren, ...
    Belgium in Brief: Equal Opportunity To Dance
    There's a phrase where I'm from, more often said in jest nowadays, but it came to my mind this morning: "Ye dancin'?" (Are you dancing?), one ...
    Farmer discovers cocaine in banana boxes bought in Brussels
    A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the ...
    Changes to speed cameras increase likelihood of a ticket
    Changes to the way speed cameras work in Flanders and Wallonia will increase the likelihood of receiving a ticket when cars pass them above the ...
    Why Belgium is regulating sex work
    After decades of confusing rules and hypocritical policy, Belgium is finally regulating sex work by removing prostitution from the criminal law. ...
    Nightlife testing centre opens in central Brussels on Friday
    A new coronavirus testing centre set up by the Brussels By Night Federation will open on Place Poelaert in Brussels on Friday, aiming to administer ...
    Covid Safe Ticket targeted by legal action
    It is less than a week that the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been required to participate in many social activities such as entering bars or ...
    Parliament demands a toilet plan for Brussels
    The majority parties in the Brussels Parliament have drafted a resolution asking the government to tackle the lack of free, accessible and clean ...
    Coronavirus: Average infections up by more than 50% from last week
    Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 3,249 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...