Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction...

Following in the footsteps of France and Flanders, the Wallonia Region of Belgium is launching its first major satisfaction survey on municipal cycling policies in Wallonia.

The Region has partnered with the Groupe de Recherche et d’Action des Cyclistes Quotidiens (GRACQ), which represents cyclists in French-speaking Belgium and will be facilitating the survey.

Anyone who travels by bicycle is being asked to give their opinion on cycling in general, along with safety, comfort, services and the responsiveness of their municipality.

“The aim of this operation is not only to highlight the strong and weak points of each municipality in terms of cycling policy, but also to create emulation between them,” GRACQ said.

“Our questionnaire for evaluating municipalities is the same as the one used by the FUB cycling barometer in France, so it will be possible to compare ourselves with our neighbours.”

The survey will run from 1 to 30 November and will be conducted via an online questionnaire.

The goal of a first phase is to collect at least 10,000 opinions from people in Wallonia, after which the results will be analysed during the winter.

Municipalities that have collected at least 50 opinions will be ranked not only according to the marks given by their fellow citizens, but also according to their size (less than 20,000 inhabitants, between 20 and 50,000, more than 50,000).

They’ll also be given a letter and a colour code, with lower scores resulting in a red colour and higher ones being green.

A similar barometer was already organised as a pilot experiment back in 2019, in Liege.