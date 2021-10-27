   
Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Latest News:
Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals...
Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early...
27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect...
Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction...
After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    2
    Belgium in Brief: Back To Masks
    3
    Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday
    4
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    5
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    Share article:

    Wallonia launches first major survey for cyclist satisfaction

    Wednesday, 27 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

    Following in the footsteps of France and Flanders, the Wallonia Region of Belgium is launching its first major satisfaction survey on municipal cycling policies in Wallonia.

    The Region has partnered with the Groupe de Recherche et d’Action des Cyclistes Quotidiens (GRACQ), which represents cyclists in French-speaking Belgium and will be facilitating the survey.

    Anyone who travels by bicycle is being asked to give their opinion on cycling in general, along with safety, comfort, services and the responsiveness of their municipality.

    “The aim of this operation is not only to highlight the strong and weak points of each municipality in terms of cycling policy, but also to create emulation between them,” GRACQ said.

    “Our questionnaire for evaluating municipalities is the same as the one used by the FUB cycling barometer in France, so it will be possible to compare ourselves with our neighbours.”

    The survey will run from 1 to 30 November and will be conducted via an online questionnaire.

    The goal of a first phase is to collect at least 10,000 opinions from people in Wallonia, after which the results will be analysed during the winter.

    Municipalities that have collected at least 50 opinions will be ranked not only according to the marks given by their fellow citizens, but also according to their size (less than 20,000 inhabitants, between 20 and 50,000, more than 50,000).

    They’ll also be given a letter and a colour code, with lower scores resulting in a red colour and higher ones being green.

    A similar barometer was already organised as a pilot experiment back in 2019, in Liege.

    Latest news

    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and ...
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    About 27,000 taxpayers who wrongly received a tax reduction in the last three years due to an error by the tax administration will have to pay what ...
    After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of migrants take shelter in Italy
    After five rescues in less than two days, almost 400 migrants aboard the Geo Barents search and rescue ship in the Central Mediterranean, operated by ...
    Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea
    A wind farm near Zeebrugge had to be shut down on Wednesday morning as more than 25 migrants had been adrift in its vicinity off the Belgian coast ...
    Cinemas will require Covid Safe Ticket from Friday
    The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be required to attend cinemas across Belgium from Friday, which marks the start of the autumn holidays, the ...
    Strong warnings issued ahead of climate change summit
    New and updated climate commitments fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, leaving the world on track for a ...
    Disastrous year for Belgian beekeepers
    Belgian beekeepers have experienced a disastrous year, with honey production 50 to 60 percent lower than last year due to heavy rainfall during ...
    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
    Belgium's various education partners met on Wednesday to discuss additional measures to implement in schools as the coronavirus situation worsens in ...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To Masks
    I really hope you didn't throw out all your masks. You'll be needing them again. Now I do appreciate that this isn't a huge change for ...
    Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions progress
    The European Union is on track to pass its first big climate test, according to new figures published this week. But Belgium has been singled out for ...
    Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns
    The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, ...