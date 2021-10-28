   
Belgium in Brief: What Now?
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
How a clever cycling network brings bikers to...
Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory...
Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s...
Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents...
Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on...
    Belgium in Brief: What Now?

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    We’ve had the meeting, we know the results, and now the time has come to see what happens next.

    So I find myself wondering a simple question:

    What now? 

    We could talk about the fact we (maybe) have holidays planned – a definite feeling of returning to normal as we enter into the autumn holidays.

    We could wonder what’s going on with the third shot – but we’d just be guessing until some more information comes out at the weekend.

    We could discuss how things might change after the new current measures take hold: will there be a wave of vaccinations? Will people go out less? Will offices again be empty? Will we limit contacts?

    Like so many things these days, on a local, national, and international level, everything hangs in the balance.

    We could ignore the pandemic entirely and talk about the clocks changingwhich is more complicated than I ever gave it credit for.

    So – I guess I can ask and hope you reply. What do you want to talk about?

    Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com

    1. Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals

    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be postponed in certain health care institutions. Read More.

    2. Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays

    Credit: Belga

    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday’s strikes, organised by the liberal CGSLB union, that lead to delayed metro services. Read more.

    Latest news

    How a clever cycling network brings bikers to Flanders
    Belgium has always had a special relationship with cycling, but a clever Flemish system of route nodes makes it easier than ever. As Daniela De ...
    Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory measures
    The conflict between France and the UK over fishing licences post-Brexit continues to escalate. France is set to adopt retaliatory measures ...
    Floating solar farm to be built along Ostend coast next year
    Dutch company Oceans of Energy has announced plans to construct a solar farm off the coast of Ostend next year that should eventually provide enough ...
    Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels
    The Labour Court of Brussels will hear a case on Thursday involving 27 couriers for Deliveroo, who are suing the platform for precarious working ...
    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...
    ‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients given antidepressants
    The process of diagnosing burnout among people in Belgium is too slow, while too many antidepressants are being prescribed too quickly to people ...
