Petrol and diesel prices to fall for the first time in weeks

The maximum petrol and diesel prices at the pump will fall for the first time since the end of August after reaching record highs in recent weeks.

For a litre of 95 (E10) petrol, consumers will pay a maximum of €1.733 from Saturday, 2.1 cents less than before. This is the first price decrease since 24 August, Belga News Agency report, citing data from the Energia.

Related News

The price of diesel is also falling. A litre of diesel (B7) will cost a maximum of €1.725 on Saturday, after falling by 2.9 cents. This is the first drop since 21 August.

These price reductions result from fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or the bio-components of these fuels on the international markets.