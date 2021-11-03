Petrol and diesel prices will rise again on Thursday

The maximum petrol and diesel prices in Belgium will rise again after a slight drop in price recorded on Saturday.

From Thursday, the maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) will rise by 3.1 cents to a record €1.76 per litre and for diesel (B7) by 4.3 cents to €1.77 per litre, the Belga News Agency reports.

The maximum price for petrol 98 (E10) will be €1.82 per litre, up 3.7 cents, FPS Economy said on Wednesday.

These price reductions result from fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or the bio-components of these fuels on the international markets.