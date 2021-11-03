   
Petrol and diesel prices will rise again on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of...
Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity...
Petrol and diesel prices will rise again on...
CCN building at North station to be demolished...
Student hazing death could be caused by excessive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise
    2
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    3
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    5
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    Share article:

    Petrol and diesel prices will rise again on Thursday

    Wednesday, 03 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The maximum petrol and diesel prices in Belgium will rise again after a slight drop in price recorded on Saturday. 

    From Thursday, the maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) will rise by 3.1 cents to a record €1.76 per litre and for diesel (B7) by 4.3 cents to €1.77 per litre, the Belga News Agency reports.

    The maximum price for petrol 98 (E10) will be €1.82 per litre, up 3.7 cents, FPS Economy said on Wednesday.

    These price reductions result from fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or the bio-components of these fuels on the international markets.

    Latest news

    Belgian fitness sector losing up to 20% of its members due to CST
    Due to the introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to gain access to fitness centres in Belgium since 1 November, they are losing 10% to 20% of ...
    Carrefour unveils plans to use 100% renewable electricity within 10 years
    Supermarket chain Carrefour has announced plans to use 100% renewable electricity in stores by 2030 as part of an effort to cut its carbon footprint. ...
    CCN building at North station to be demolished
    The CCN building, for many people working on the canal side of the North station the habitual entrance to the station, is to be demolished to make ...
    Student hazing death could be caused by excessive alcohol consumption
    The death of a student at a hazing in the early hours of Sunday morning once again put the practice, which involves submitting first-year students to ...
    WHO approves eighth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
    On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an emergency use listing for Covaxin, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, making it ...
    Four months suspended for man who beat a badger to death
    A 76-year-old man from Wellen in Limburg province has been sentenced to four months suspended for animal cruelty after he was found guilty of beating ...
    Coronavirus: Infections remain stable, but hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise
    More than 7,640 people in Belgium test positive for the Covid-19 each day, according to figures from the health institute Sciensano. The number of ...
    Netherlands brings in new tougher Covid restrictions
    The Dutch government yesterday announced new, stricter measures to protect against the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country. The ...
    How non-EU residents can get Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    As Flanders and Wallonia have expanded the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and Brussels is tightening its checks from this week, the authorities ...
    ‘Unheard of’: Flemish hospital calls police as visitors refuse to follow tightened rules
    As the number of coronavirus cases is rising again, the Jessa Hospital in the Limburg province has had to call the police twice because some people ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your New Language
    I would hazard a guess that many of you reading this don't come from the country you're living in.  So probably – even without realising – you've ...
    Thousands of extra seats to ease crowding on Brussels metros
    On Monday, an extra 2,000 seats will be added per hour in every direction on the metro lines 2 and 6, Brussels public transport operator STIB ...