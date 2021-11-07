Mother of baby found dead in Antwerp nature reserve is underage girl

The mother of the baby who was found dead in a nature reserve in Willebroek, in the Antwerp province, has been identified as an underage girl, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday.

A hiker found the body of a baby in the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve on Saturday and alerted the police, who immediately opened an investigation into the suspicious death.

“[The mother] is someone of a still young age,” Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office confirmed to VRT. “In the meantime, a statement has been made about the circumstances of the incident. They are now the subject of further investigation.”

Currently, it is not clear whether she reported herself to the police, reports De Morgen.

Related News:

The cause of death is not yet known either, but according to the first findings of the lab and the medical officer, the baby was fully-grown, which would rule out a miscarriage.

However, this is not yet certain, as an autopsy that will take place on Sunday should shed more light on the exact circumstances of the baby’s death, according to reports by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Additionally, the child was also said to have been in the water for a while.

“The investigating judge now wishes to await the findings of the autopsy,” the public prosecutor’s office said, adding that more information should be available on Monday.