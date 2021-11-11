Walloon government wants local authorities to make people follow the rules

On Thursday, the Walloon government called on local authorities to ensure strict compliance with health measures relating to the coronavirus pandemic on their territory.

The number of new infections in Belgium continues to rise. The virus is circulating rapidly in all regions and age groups, and the alert level has been raised to level 4 at a national level, the Belga News Agency reports.

In this context, the Walloon government has seen fit to insist on the importance of strictly applying the health measures in force, such as using the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), wearing a mask, social distancing, etc. It also insists on “the absolute necessity to put in place effective controls of the respect of these measures in order to work through the three pillars of prevention, control and supression”.

The government also points out that, although the federal government regulates the use of the CST, the mayors and governors can adopt additional security measures for mass events or experiments and projects.

“It is through a combination of measures and vaccination that we will be able to fight the virus effectively”, explains the Walloon government. It is everyone’s responsibility to do everything possible to limit the impact of a new wave on our health system!